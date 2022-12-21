14-year-old girl arrested after alleged assault at Guelph high school

A teen has been arrested and another girl sustained a concussion after an incident at a Guelph high school.

According to Guelph police, on Dec. 7, they received a call from a parent saying his daughter was assaulted at school that morning.

Police said the victim was in the hallway of a local high school when she was approached by another girl, slapped, pushed against a wall and punched several times.

The victim sustained various bumps and bruises and was transported to hospital for treatment of a concussion.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old Guelph girl was arrested for assault causing bodily harm and is expected in court in February.