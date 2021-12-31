14-year-old girl dies in a snowmobile crash in Ottawa's west end
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 14-year-old girl has died in a New Year's Eve snowmobile crash in Ottawa's rural west end.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a snowmobile in the area of Archie Street in Woodlawn at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.
Ottawa police say the rider involved in the collision, a 14-year-old girl, was transported to Arnprior Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and did not speak with officers at the scene is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.
