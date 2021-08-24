14-year-old girl from Surrey is missing, say police
A 14-year-old girl from Surrey has gone missing, say police.
Emily Gallop-Giles was last seen on Aug. 20 around 8:30 a.m. on Morgan Drive near 61a Avenue, according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP.
“Emily has been out of contact with her caregivers in the past however, given the duration of time that has elapsed without contact, police and her guardians are concerned for her wellbeing,” reads the statement from Sgt. Elenore Sturko.
Gallop-Giles is described as white, 5’8” tall, and weighing about 185 pounds. She has shoulder-length, purple and red coloured hair.
“She was last seen wearing a yellow Sponge Bob Square Pants hoodie, and grey pants with a cartoon character print,” the statement reads.
Anyone with information about Gallop-Giles’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.
