14-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning at Metro Vancouver lake

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after he nearly drowned in a Metro Vancouver lake on Saturday afternoon, Port Moody police say.

Around 4 p.m., first responders were called to Sasamat Lake in Belcarra after a report of a possible drowning.

Bystanders and parks staff pulled the unresponsive teenager from the lake, and performed CPR until rescue crews arrived, police say.

He was treated by paramedics and firefighters and was later airlifted to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The beach was temporarily evacuated to make way for the air ambulance.

“This was a very traumatic incident and there were hundreds of people on the beach when it occurred” Cst. Sam Zacharias of the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release.

“If you or anyone you know was impacted by today’s event at Sasamat Lake, please reach out to our Victim Services Unit at 604-937-1313.”