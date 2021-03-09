A St. Thomas man was arrested and a knife was seized after the an alleged assault with a weapon on a 14-year-old.
Police in St. Thomas say the incident occurred Sunday at a residence in the city.
The teenager sustained injuries and required medical attention however the severity of their injuries was not disclosed.
Police allege that the 38-year-old man assaulted the youth inside the home.
The suspect was taken into custody and a knife was seized during the arrest.
He has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and four counts of Breach of Release Conditions.