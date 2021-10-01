iHeartRadio

14-year-old motorcyclist dead after northern Alta. crash

(File Photo)

A 14-year-old girl is dead following an off-road motorcycle crash west of Grande Prairie, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Township Road 721 just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said.

Paramedics pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The girl's name will not be released by Mounties.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by police.

