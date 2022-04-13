14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit-and-run

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for witnesses after a 14-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was walking northbound on the west side of the marked crosswalk at the intersection of 133 Street and 137 Avenue at around 7 p.m. when they were hit by an eastbound SUV, police said.

"It was reported that the male driver of the SUV stopped, exited his vehicle, and placed a blanket on the youth, before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival," EPS said in a release.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved is a green SUV with front end damage.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this crash are asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.