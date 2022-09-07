14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection with a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
The boy, now 14, was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.
He was taken into custody by Smeaton RCMP on Sept. 24, 2021 after the body of a 37-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Choiceland.
The boy appeared by video in provincial court in Nipawin and cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The judge requested victim impact statements be prepared by Nov. 2 for a possible sentencing hearing on Nov. 9.
The boy was 13 at the time of the murder and has remained in custody at a youth correctional facility since the incident.
At the time, a person close to the victim told CTV News the woman was pregnant and preparing the home for her baby.
Choiceland is located 90 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. Roughly 360 people live there.
