14-year-old riding a scooter dies after being struck by vehicle in Trenton

A 14-year-old boy riding a scooter has died after being struck by a vehicle in Trenton.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident at the intersection of King Street and Dufferin Avenue just after 4:30 Thursday evening.

Police say it was reported a youth on a scooter was struck by a vehicle.

The teen was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.