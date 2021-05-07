14-year-old riding a scooter dies after being struck by vehicle in Trenton
A 14-year-old boy riding a scooter has died after being struck by a vehicle in Trenton.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident at the intersection of King Street and Dufferin Avenue just after 4:30 Thursday evening.
Police say it was reported a youth on a scooter was struck by a vehicle.
The teen was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. He later died from his injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.