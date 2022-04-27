$140K single malt scotch whisky now available in Calgary

Scotch enthusiasts will soon be able to buy an extremely rare bottle of scotch whisky from a Calgary liquor store – if they have the money to pay for it.

Officials with Kensington Wine Market say the world's first 80-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be available for sale at their location starting on Wednesday.

There are only 249 bottles of the whisky, from Gordon & MacPhail, being sold worldwide, each at a cost of $140,000

Of those, only two bottles will be sold in in Calgary, both at the Kensington Wine Market.

"Distilled on Feb. 3, 1940 in the midst of World War II, the spirit was casked in oak by George Urqhart at the Glenlivet Distillery in Scotland, with the intention for it to be consumed well after his lifetime," said a news release.

Eighty years later, the cask was deemed ready to be tapped, and now the coveted spirit is making its way to vendors around the world.

"Four generations of my family have been nurturing the contents of this bottle for the past eight decades," said Richard Urqhart from Gordon & MacPhail. "It’s time for the rest of the world to share in this remarkable experience."

"The decanter it comes in was designed by a famous architect, David Adjaye, he has got offices in New York and London, he has designed buildings all over the world, and this is his first time at actually designing a whisky decanter.

"So a very unique whisky, and a very unique decanter as well."

Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson says it's an honour to be introducing the rare whisky to the market.

"The whisky, matured for very literally a lifetime, is a piece of liquid history, setting a new milestone for the Scotch industry," he said.

"We're a small, independent family-owned business. My wife and my brother are the only other partners that I have, so for us to have an opportunity like this is huge.

Though Kensington Wine Market will be selling the bottles, he said they won't be kept physically in the store "for obvious reasons."