Saskatchewan reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 146 recoveries.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report on Sunday. There are 1,543 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (16), Far North Central (one), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (17), North Central (13), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (38), Central West (two), Central East (eight), Regina (19), South Central (eight) and Southeast (one) zones. One case is pending location details.

Three cases with pending pending location details were assigned.

There are 154 people in hospital including 19 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,285 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

VACCINES

The SHA delivered 1,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

These vaccines were delivered in the Far Northeast (218), Far North Central (22) Regina (24), North Central (214), Northwest (314), Central West (102), Central East (112) and Southeast (656) zones. Updated data included additional 936 doses administered in the Southeast zone, 49 in Central West zone and 78 in Central East zone on Feb. 26.