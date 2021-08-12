141 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. marks largest single-day rise since May

Saskatchewan confirmed 141 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the largest single-day rise in cases since May.

The province last reported a new daily total above 141 on May 30, with 172 new cases, according to data on the Government of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (19), Far North Central (two), Far North East (29), North West (eight), North Central (nine), North East (five), Saskatoon (18), Central West (one), Central East (six), Regina (two), South West (15), South Central (seven) and South East (17) zones. Three new cases are pending residence information.

Two new deaths were also reported Thursday. A total of 586 Saskatchewan residents have died from COVID-19.

There are currently 69 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 11 intensive care patients.

The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 93, or 7.7 per 100,000 population.

Vaccinations rose by 2,755 doses, up to 1,439,277 total doses administered across the province. There are 670,911 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,396 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,462 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,085 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 934 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).