Two Simcoe Muskoka seniors have died with COVID-19 as the health unit reports 141 new cases since Friday. The virus has claimed 195 lives in the region to date.

There are currently 22 infected people hospitalized, four more since the health unit's last report.

The weekly case count dropped 10 per cent last week from the week prior, with 264 infections reported compared to 299 the week of March 7.

There are 223 active variant cases, with the UK B.1.1.7 the most common strain in Simcoe Muskoka.

To date, 290 B.1.1.7 cases have been confirmed. Another individual tested positive for the Brazil variant, known as the P.1, becoming the region's eighth case, and one person had tested positive for the B..1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa.

An additional 707 cases screened positive for a variant of concern but will require further testing to confirm. The health unit reports the seven-day moving average of new variant of concern positive screenings has been above 20 cases per day since March 11.

Outbreaks

There are currently four active school outbreaks at Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil, Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

The Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is listed with an outbreak in a unit at the jail. More than 25 people have since been infected.

The health unit declared the outbreak at Barrie's Woods Park Care Centre over on Saturday.

Vaccines

Vaccination clinics are now accepting appointment bookings for residents 75 and older.

Nearly 69,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to Simcoe Muskoka residents, while more than 2,700 AstraZeneca shots have gone into the arms of individuals 60 to 64.

Meanwhile, the health unit says it has cancelled any second dose appointments that were booked before March 10. The health unit is now booking second doses 16 weeks after the first according to recommendations by the National Advisory Committee for Immunization.