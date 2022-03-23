iHeartRadio

145 liquor violation charges laid on St. Patrick's Day by London police, no serious incidents

St. Patrick's Day party on Mill Street in London, Ont. on March 17, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

London police say there were no serious incidents during St. Patrick's Day celebrations last week and released updated statistics on Tuesday.

Here's how the numbers break down:

  • 33 noise or gathering complaints
  • 145 charges were issued in relation to Liquor Licence Control Act offences
  • Five noise by-laws charges
  • Two public urination charges
  • Two Administrative Monetary Penalty System charges
  • Four weapons-related investigations ongoing
  • Three impaired driving-related charges

London police focused patrols near Western University, Fanshawe College, Richmond Row and the downtown core.

