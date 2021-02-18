The Government of Saskatchewan reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 171 recoveries.

A total of 1,516 cases are currently considered active.

There are 174 people in hospital related to the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 164, or 13.4 per 100,000 population.

In a release, the province said the new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North Central (10), Far North East (five), North West (15), North Central (seven), North East (10), Saskatoon (41), Central West (four), Central East (10), Regina (34), South Central (one) and South East (one) zones.

One new cases is currently pending residence information.

On Wednesday, 2,206 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

VACCINES

The province said 109 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 50,465 doses have been distributed so far.

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman toured one of Saskatchewan's first mass immunization clinics in Regina, on Thursday afternoon.

Due to a reduction in Moderna vaccines originally scheduled for the week of Feb. 22, the province said 900 people will receive their second dose after the recommended 42 day period.

Seniors living in congregate living arrangements and residents aged 70 or over will be given priority to receive their second dose within 42 days.

The province said remaining long term care staff, personal care home staff and health care providers will receiver their seconds dose on the basis of age as close to the 42 day goal as possible.