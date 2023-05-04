148 nurses take permanent jobs across Nova Scotia: province

More than 140 nurses are returning to Nova Scotia’s health-care system in permanent positions, according to a Thursday news release from the province.

It comes after government announced a $10,000 incentive in March for them to come back.

Those returning include nurses who retired, were casual or worked as travel nurses.

Carly Gillis, a registered nurse at Strait Richmond Hospital, left Nova Scotia last year to become a travel nurse but is now back.

“I quickly realized I missed being home and working in such a comfortable and supportive environment,” said Gillis in a Thursday news release.

“It feels great knowing I'm coming back to a place where I'm not just a guest, but part of a team, with the ability to take care of my fellow Nova Scotians during a time of great need."

Under the agreement, she and her returning colleagues have to work full-time for at least two years to get the full $10,000. The province says they started working last month.

Those who took part-time positions will get a prorated percentage of the full $10,000.

"We have been clear with nurses — we need you, and we want to work with you,” said Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia’s health minister, in the release.

“We know there is more to do to improve health care. Nurses have other great ideas to improve their workplaces, and we will work with them to make changes."

About 55,000 nurses and other health-care workers will receive a retention bonus of up to $10,000 in the next few weeks, the province says.

More than 142,000 Nova Scotians were on the primary care waitlist as of April 1.

