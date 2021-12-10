$14K in drugs, firearm seized in Woodstock, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
Woodstock police have arrested and charged a Toronto man and seized a modified firearm and $14,000 in drugs.
The 21-year-old from Toronto was arrested as part of a drug investigation on Thursday.
Police say their investigation found him to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and a loaded, restricted firearm that had been modified to a fully automatic 9mm Glock handgun.
The suspect is facing more than a dozen charges including:
- possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
- carry firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- carrying concealed weapon
- making an automatic firearm
- unauthorized possession of weapon
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- obstruct peace officer
- three counts of failure to comply with release order
-
Timmins police say 'Lock It or Lose It' amidst an uptick in petty theftThe winter season typically comes with an uptick in vehicle break-ins, according to the Timmins Police Service.
-
Unvaccinated VPD officers will have to pay for own COVID-19 testsWhile the Vancouver Police Department is not mandating that officers get vaccinated against COVID-19, holdouts will have to pay for their own regular testing.
-
Coquihalla 'lifeline' between B.C. and rest of Canada to reopen in JanuaryFor the first time since the catastrophic, record-setting mid-November floods that destroyed homes and highways, both the federal and provincial transportation ministers got an on-the-ground view of the extensive damage to B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway on Friday.
-
'I’m afraid that some people won’t even bother': Restaurant owner says new system is another hurdleIt’s not the way Nick Pontikis wants to end the year, or start 2022.
-
Bettman: NHL continues to have 'real concerns' regarding Olympic participationIf hockey's best want to participate at the Beijing Games, commissioner Gary Bettman will give his blessing. With less than 60 days until the opening ceremony, however, big concerns remain.
-
North Bay celebrates all things film and televisionTo keep a thriving film industry in the area for years to come, the City of North Bay and the chamber of commerce are partnering to launch a new film and television guide.
-
Keep holiday gatherings small, Canada's top doctor urges while predicting COVID-19 surgeCanada's top doctor is urging people to keep their holiday parties small this year after the latest federal modelling shows COVID-19 cases are climbing across the country.
-
500 Calgary Catholic School District employees opt for rapid testing, 'hundreds' at CBEAbout 500 of the Calgary Catholic School District's 5,400 staff members have opted for rapid testing twice-a-week rather than immunization against COVID-19, officials said Friday.
-
Surge in South Island COVID-19 cases linked to UVic parties, doctor saysIsland Health's top doctor, Dr. Richard Stanwick, confirmed Friday that at least 30 cases of COVID-19 have sprung up in a cluster amongst students at the University of Victoria.