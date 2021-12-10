iHeartRadio

$14K in drugs, firearm seized in Woodstock, Ont.

Drugs seized in Woodstock, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)

Woodstock police have arrested and charged a Toronto man and seized a modified firearm and $14,000 in drugs.

The 21-year-old from Toronto was arrested as part of a drug investigation on Thursday.

Police say their investigation found him to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and a loaded, restricted firearm that had been modified to a fully automatic 9mm Glock handgun.

The suspect is facing more than a dozen charges including:

  • possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • carry firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
  • possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • carrying concealed weapon
  • making an automatic firearm
  • unauthorized possession of weapon
  • possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
  • obstruct peace officer
  • three counts of failure to comply with release order
