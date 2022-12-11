14th annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Celebration at the Anderson Farm Museum

Hundreds gathered at the Anderson Farm Museum in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening for the heritage society’s 14th Annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Celebration.

This was the first tree-lighting ceremony in the Lively-area since the start of the pandemic.

"How excited the children are and they're walking around and they're not wearing a mask, and yes, the pandemic is still around, but we are here and we are here as a group," said Ward 2 Greater Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini.

"We are here as a group from a community, part of the Greater City of Sudbury, but we still have the town of Walden, Lively all in us."

Nickel-Belt area MPP France Gélinas and Anderson Farm Museum Heritage Society (AFMHS) president, Eric Benoit, were on hand as well to provide seasons greetings.

The community also gave back with PURE Country 91.7 collecting for coats for a cause and the Walden Lions Club collecting for the Walden Food Bank.

More than $700 was collected for the foodbank and many articles of winter clothing contributed to the coat drive.

There were performances by Heidi Meier from Massey along with the École St-Paul, R. H. Murray Public School and Walden Public School choirs.

Attendees of the event were also treated to hot chocolate, a visit from Santa Claus and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

"The AFMHS would love to thank the community for supporting our Christmas tree lighting and donating toonies and loonies for the Walden Food Bank,” the group said in a Facebook post.

For more information about the Anderson Farm Museum and upcoming events, visit the heritage society's Facebook page.