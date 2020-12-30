Fifteen more cases have been added to the coronavirus cluster at Big White Ski Resort.

In a Dec. 29 statement from Interior Health, officials said the continuing but slow growth of the cluster is expected and that 111 people have now been infected through the cluster.

“We continue to see a small increase in cases, but these ae connected to other cases (within the outbreak) so are not unexpected,” reads the statement.

Of the 111 known COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster, 77 live on Big White Mountain. Ninety-four people have recovered, and 17 people have “active” infections and are in isolation.

“It’s important for people to continue following the safety measures and doing their part to limit further exposures,” the statement continues.

According to Interior Health, as long as people follow public health guidelines, the “risk remains low” for people who want to visit Big White Mountain.

“It is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering,” it reads.

The cluster was first announced on Dec. 15, when 60 people were confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, mostly from transmission related to shared housing and social events.

“Large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmission related to this cluster,” said Interior Health at the time.

Shortly after, the resort said it had fired some employees over the cluster.

The health authority says it is continuing outreach and testing in the community.

“(We) remind everyone not to stigmatize or jude others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.”