15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust

Police are sharing the details of a multi-million dollar drug bust that saw large amounts of illegal narcotics seized from more than a dozen locations throughout Calgary.

The investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), called Operation Carlos, took place over a nine-day period from the end of August to the beginning of September, with support from the Calgary Police Service and RCMP.

ALERT investigators are still in the process of cataloguing the evidence, but say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized from the 15 homes searched, including:

41 kilograms of cocaine;

20.7 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent;

45.7 kilograms of unknown powders;

1.1 kilograms of ketamine;

1.0 kilograms of methamphetamine;

3.4 litres of GHB;

876 grams of fentanyl;

3,489 suspected fentanyl pills;

289 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; and

4.2 kilograms of cannabis.

ALERT says officers also uncovered a stolen handgun with ammunition – which will be submitted for forensic analysis and ballistic testing – and multiple encrypted cell phones that forensic technicians are currently working on cracking.

A number of suspects have been identified but ALERT says charges have yet to be laid.