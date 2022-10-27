15 Guinea pigs found abandoned in Mapleton Township

Fifteen mostly juvenile Guinea pigs – one male and 14 females – were found in Mapleton Township last week. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the animals were inside cages that were two-and-half feet long, too small to properly house one Guinea pig. They appeared to have been abandoned.

The cages were in poor condition, covered in urine and feces with a strong odor of ammonia. All Guinea pigs appear to be in good health.

Since arrival at the humane society, one pup has been born and other females are suspected to be pregnant.

Before adoption, each Guinea pig will receive a full veterinary exam. The GHS says the animals are timid, under-socialized and nervous and require loving homes that will help socialize them through positive interaction.

With the large number of small animals in care, the GHS is calling on the community to donate to the Guelph Humane Society’s Greatest Need to help provide care for the large intake of Guinea pigs. Those who are interested in adopting small animals can apply online as they become available.

The GHS is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-926-4625.