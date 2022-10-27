15 Guinea pigs found abandoned in Mapleton Township
Fifteen mostly juvenile Guinea pigs – one male and 14 females – were found in Mapleton Township last week. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the animals were inside cages that were two-and-half feet long, too small to properly house one Guinea pig. They appeared to have been abandoned.
The cages were in poor condition, covered in urine and feces with a strong odor of ammonia. All Guinea pigs appear to be in good health.
Since arrival at the humane society, one pup has been born and other females are suspected to be pregnant.
Before adoption, each Guinea pig will receive a full veterinary exam. The GHS says the animals are timid, under-socialized and nervous and require loving homes that will help socialize them through positive interaction.
With the large number of small animals in care, the GHS is calling on the community to donate to the Guelph Humane Society’s Greatest Need to help provide care for the large intake of Guinea pigs. Those who are interested in adopting small animals can apply online as they become available.
The GHS is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-926-4625.
-
Wellington Street ‘extremely porous’ eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head saysThe head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Thunder and Hilltops set to face-off in PFC final for second straight seasonThe Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops will play each other in the Prairie Football Conference final for the second season in a row.
-
Sask. student wins accolade at world competitionSaskatchewan Polytechnic graduate Leah Lucyshyn was awarded a medallion of excellence in a global skills competition.
-
'We've listened': Edmonton outlines changes to snow and ice removalThe City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program.
-
Photos of suspect accused of leaving taxi driver with life-altering injuries shared by Vancouver policeVancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say assaulted a taxi driver in the summer.
-
St. Thomas chief of police announces retirement after nearly 35 year careerChief of Police Chris Herridge of the St. Thomas Police Service announced on Wednesday his retirement following a policing career spanning nearly 35 years.
-
Wolverine populations declining in the Canada's Rockies, study suggestsA wildlife group says a recent study suggests that the number of wolverines in Canada's mountain parks is dropping and says climate change, trapping outside park boundaries and increased human activity could be to blame.
-
What is parliamentary privilege and how is the Ford government trying to use it?Here's what the experts have to say about parliamentary privilege and how Doug Ford is using it.
-
Barrie's Open Air Dunlop hosts a Pop-Up Festival for HalloweenBarrie's Open Air Dunlop festival ended in September, yet the Barrie Business Improvement Area (BIA) is holding a pop-up Halloween day on Saturday.