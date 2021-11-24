$15 million to be used for Northern Ontario infrastructure projects

The Ford government is spending $15 million annually over five years to support infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario.

It’s launched a new Northern Ontario resource development support fund that will share the benefits of mining and forestry with municipalities and complement existing funding for building infrastructure.

"Our government is delivering on our commitment to share the benefits of resource development with northern municipalities," said the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Greg Rickford.

"Northern communities face unique realities, as do the industries and sectors that drive our northern economy.”

All Northern Ontario municipalities will be eligible to receive money, and for the first year, it will be distributed by the end of next March next year.

Funding will target infrastructure needs that have been impacted by resource extraction.

“We’re taking on a certain degree of wear and tear on their infrastructure. When I say infrastructure, I mean roads”, said Rickford

In the City of Temiskaming Shores, funding will go towards fixing an important bridge.

“In the case of Temiskaming Shores we have a road that allows for access to gravel pits in Firstbrook Township which we just done some emergency bridge repairs,” said Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities President and City Councillor, Danny Whalen.

“Our allocation in this $15 million is $225,000 a year. It will help communities address their impacted road networks.”