15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no deaths.

Counts continue to fluctuate from single digits to mid-teens. Over the weekend, the health unit reported 10 cases Saturday and seven cases on Sunday.

With Monday's total the seven-day moving average sits at 8.7, a slight increase from Sunday's 8.4 -- the first increase in more than a week.

The region now has a total of 14,565 cases and 246 deaths, with 14,223 cases resolved leaving 96 active.

Of the active cases, most are in those under age 11 (33) or ages 40-64 (34), though the rate among young children remains the highest with 51.2 per 100,000.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 64.7 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 76.5 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19, an increase from the 'five or fewer' reported on Friday.

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is ongoing, with fewer than five cases among either residents or staff/caregivers.

There is one active school outbreaks at Wilberforce Public School, although children returned to in-person classes Monday after a week of virtual learning. Meanwhile an outbreak at the Waddling Duck Daycare has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 52 new (two-day total), 129 active, 4,829 total, 4,606 resolved, 94 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 36 active, 2,448 total, 2,385 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 65 active, 3,125 total, 3,003 resolved, 50 deaths

Huron-Perth – 42 active, 2,367 total, 2,258 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 52 active, 4,243 total, 4,120 resolved, 71 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 480 new cases across the province Monday and two more deaths linked to COVID-19 as the province hit a vaccination milestone with 85 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated.