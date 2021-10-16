15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Saturday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,281 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,907 cases resolved leaving 131 active. There are 4,272 cases with a variant of concern.

Saturday's count pushes the seven-day moving average down to 10.6, the lowest it has been since mid-August.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 74.3 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 67.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools in the region including; the former Ryerson Public School, London Christian High, St. Kateri Catholic School and Providence Reformed Collegiate.

There is also an active outbreak at the Dearness Home in London and a 'suspect outbreak' at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 92 active, 4,483 total, 4,302 resolved, 89 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 22 active, 2,368 total, 2,319 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 2,977 total, 2,898 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 40 active, 2,275 total, 2,170 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 80 active, 4,048 total, 3,898 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 486 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, the sixth consecutive day with a count below 500.