15 patients in N.L. require follow-up as review of thousands of mammograms continues

Newfoundland and Labrador's four health authorities have identified 15 patients this week requiring further follow-up as a review continues of thousands of mammograms that were viewed on out-of-date screens.

A news release from the province's Eastern, Western and Labrador-Grenfell Health authorities says their officials have so far reviewed mammograms from 2,368 patients, out of a total of 10,883.

The release says discrepancies or different interpretations of mammograms have been identified for six of those patients, who will require follow-up care.

The province's Central Health authority said Monday it had identified nine patients needing further consultation after completing a review of mammograms from 3,087 people.

The health authorities say the mammograms in question had been viewed on screens with three-megapixel resolution, rather than the standard resolution of five megapixels.

Officials have said the mistake poses a low risk to patients, and that the difference in resolution is impossible to detect with the naked eye.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.