15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Monday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Staff who don’t submit their proof of vaccination, must show a negative test result every seven days at their own cost and on their own time, according to the city.

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the city’s director of emergency planning, said the majority of staff have chosen to submit vaccine records.

“About 85 per cent of our staff have provided proof of vaccination at this point. The other staff have determined that they are going to provide proof of negative test,” Goulden-McLeod said.

The city set the vaccine requirement deadline of Nov. 15, following the provincial government's Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.

The vaccine requirement also applies to firefighters.

Saskatoon Police Service's (SPS) vaccine requirement comes into effect Dec. 1.

“To date, over 90 per cent of our staff have provided proof of full vaccination and we expect this number to increase prior to the Dec. 1 deadline,” an SPS spokesperson wrote in an email last month.