15 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 15 school bus routes Monday, the first day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.

These are the routes in the Cochrane and Timiskaming districts that have been cancelled:

  • CL-367
  • F-151
  • F-154
  • F-170
  • F-315
  • F-302
  • F-322
  • L-353S
  • L-359S
  • L-377
  • L-380
  • L-387
  • W-531S

The reason for the cancellation has not been given.

