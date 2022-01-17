15 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 15 school bus routes Monday, the first day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.

These are the routes in the Cochrane and Timiskaming districts that have been cancelled:

CL-367

F-151

F-154

F-170

F-315

F-302

F-322

L-353S

L-359S

L-377

L-380

L-387

W-531S

The reason for the cancellation has not been given.