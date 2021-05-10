15-year-old among first youth in London area to get vaccine

Following the death an 18-year-old from COVID-19, anxious parents are looking to get their children vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Maya Dressler got her shot at the Western Fair Agriplex in London.

“I’m very glad I’m on my way to getting fully vaccinated,” she says.

For her mother Debra there is a huge sense of relief, “Well when you have a child with health issues you are always on alert.”

When she was five years old, Maya contracted an E. coli infection and has chronic health issues.

“The first shot hurt for like a second and then it didn’t matter but (it's) really worth it to keep everyone safe,” says Maya.

For her mother there is this incredible sense of relief.

“We were focused on getting that box checked and getting that shot."

Maya may soon have company. Earlier this week Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15 years of age.