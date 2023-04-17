15-year-old arrested after pulling knife at Nanaimo high school

A hold-and-secure was put in place at Nanaimo District Secondary school Monday morning after an altercation between “several youths” in which a knife was produced, Nanaimo RCMP say.

A teacher called 911 to report the melee between several students and one non-student, where “a large knife was seen.”

No one was injured during the incident, and a teacher intervened before it could escalate any further.

The suspect fled, and the school was put under hold-and-secure because his whereabouts were unknown.

The school was under hold-and-secure, wherein the doors of a school are locked and students remain in their classrooms, for just under 15 minutes around 11 a.m.

After about half an hour, police found the 15-year-old suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Police dogs assisted in the location of a knife in the vicinity that is believed to be the same knife the suspect pulled during the altercation.

The suspect was released on and “undertaking with conditions” and turned over to the custody of his parents.

He is facing one count of assault with a weapon, and his first court date is July 6 in Nanaimo Provincial Court.

The incident had many witnesses and at least one video is circulating in local media outlets, Const. Gary O’Brian with Nanaimo RCMP says in a news release. He asks anyone who has video evidence to contact their school liaison officer or the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Officers from the Nanaimo RCMP youth team will be at the high school Tuesday to “help alleviate any concerns students and parents may have,” and answer questions.