15-year-old arrested and charged in connection to string of robberies involving bear spray in Surrey: RCMP

A teenager in Surrey has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of robberies in the Guilford area last month, Mounties say.

The 15-year-old is suspected of stealing cell phones and headphones during three separate robberies reported on April 24, Surrey RCMP said in a statement Monday.

According to police, the suspect “produced and used” bear spray while committing the robberies—which were all reported between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

That night, police say they also received a report from a person who “felt they were about to be robbed.”

“The Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit took conduct of the investigations, which they believed to be a series by the same suspect,” police wrote in the statement.

The suspect was identified after “extensive video canvassing was conducted” as well as “information sharing between partner agencies,” the release explains.

On May 17, two robbery charges were laid against a 15-year-old, and a warrant was issued for the teen’s arrest.

Mounties say the suspect was taken into custody the following day and has not been released since.

The public is being advised to “remain vigilant, keep valuables stored out of sight and call police if you feel threatened.”

Surrey RCMP is also warning people to give up their property if they’re being robbed.

“Do not engage in the altercation as it increases your chance of getting physically harmed,” Mounties wrote in the release.

Additional safety tips can be found on the Surrey RCMP’s website.