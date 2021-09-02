15-year-old arrested following series of 'stranger attacks' in Metro Vancouver: RCMP

Police believe a 15-year-old boy was behind a series of "stranger attacks" that targeted three women in Metro Vancouver over the past week.

Burnaby RCMP said they arrested the teenager as he was leaving a SkyTrain station Wednesday afternoon, and that they're recommending sexual assault charges against him.

Authorities didn't provide any information on what led them to the underage suspect, only that the investigation was a joint effort between the Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, Prolific Offender Unit, Strike Force Team, Investigative Support Team and the New Westminster Police Department.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said officers and victim services are "continuing to work with the 15-year-old's family and the victims of these crimes."

The three women were attacked in separate incidents on Aug. 28, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The first assault was reported in New Westminster, while the other two took place in Burnaby.

Authorities said the second victim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking near Canada Way and Edmonds Street when she was wrestled to the ground by a stranger who may have been following her for a short distance. The other attacks were similar in nature.

Burnaby RCMP said the suspect remained in custody as of Thursday morning.