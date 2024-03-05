15-year-old arrested for bringing 'air-soft replica gun' to school in Cape Breton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
Cape Breton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they brought an ‘air-soft replica gun’ to Sydney Academy on Tuesday.
In a news release, police say a teacher saw what was believed to be a gun in a student’s backpack. The student ran from the teacher and left the school, and the teacher reported the incident to the school’s liaison officer.
Officers arrived at around 1:15 p.m., and the school was placed on hold-and-secure while they searched for the student, who was found at a home in Sydney around 2 p.m.
Police say the student was arrested without incident, and the school reopened.
No threats were made toward the school or any individuals, and the gun was confirmed to be a replica.
Police say charges are pending.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's whyAfter her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
-
Tampon Tuesday celebrated in LondonCTV London's own Reta Ismail and Pure Country's Leanne Whitehouse, hosted the event which had $10,000 worth of tampons and pads donated by Shoppers Drug Mart.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in home north of TorontoYork Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.
-
-
Fire damages home in CarpOttawa fire says 911 received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a house fire on Donald B. Munro Drive, near Carp Road.
-
Just for Laughs turmoil cans plans for Windsor comedy showcaseTuesday would have been the day a roster of stand-ups from the city were announced to take the stage at a local Just For Laughs (JFL) showcase – giving them the chance to take the stage in front of a scout from the iconic Canadian festival.
-
Rainy start to Wednesday, with mild temperatures continuing in OttawaThe mild, spring-like weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the week, after two record-breaking warm weather days.
-
Union members at University of Guelph approve strike mandateSome union members at the University of Guelph have voted in favour of a strike mandate as the union calls for better working conditions.