15-year-old arrested for bringing 'air-soft replica gun' to school in Cape Breton

Cape Breton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they brought an ‘air-soft replica gun’ to Sydney Academy on Tuesday.

In a news release, police say a teacher saw what was believed to be a gun in a student’s backpack. The student ran from the teacher and left the school, and the teacher reported the incident to the school’s liaison officer.

Officers arrived at around 1:15 p.m., and the school was placed on hold-and-secure while they searched for the student, who was found at a home in Sydney around 2 p.m.

Police say the student was arrested without incident, and the school reopened.

No threats were made toward the school or any individuals, and the gun was confirmed to be a replica.

Police say charges are pending.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.