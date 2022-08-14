15-year-old behind bars after armed robbery attempt: Police

Winnipeg Police have a 15-year-old youth in custody after an attempted armed robbery early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Portage Avenue around midnight for reports of robbery with a firearm.

When they arrived, police found a male youth suspect being held by the victims. The teenage suspect was arrested without incident. Police seized a Smith & Wesson BB air pistol.

Investigators believe the suspect - wearing a balaclava - approached a group of five men and tried to rob them using the BB gun.

The victims ran away, but police say the suspect found them and again approached, allegedly pointing the gun and attempting to rob them a second time. The victims were able to subdue the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. The suspect and victims did not know each other.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg faces several robbery-related charges.