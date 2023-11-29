15-year-old boy charged in alleged armed carjacking in North York

A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in North York.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 in the area of The Donway West and Lawrence Avenue East, according to Toronto police, who said they were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Investigators allege that a woman was standing next to her parked vehicle when she was approached by three suspects who demanded that she hand over her keys.

Investigators said one of the suspects was armed with a gun, while another grabbed her keys.

All three suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force investigated the incident and identified one of the suspects.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery while armed with a firearm, theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and mischief over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.