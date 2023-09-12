15-year-old charged after allegedly pulling out knife at Regina school

A 15-year-old teen is facing a criminal charge after allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight at a Regina school.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Argyle Street at around 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 11 according to news release from Regina police.

Several students were involved in a fight inside the front doors of the school which caused the on-site school resource officer to intervene.

As a school staff member was leading one of the students away – the boy pulled out a bladed weapon, police say.

The resource officer quickly gained control of the weapon and took the student into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

As a result, the 15-year-old who can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of possession of a weapon.

The accused will make his first court appearance in Regina youth court on Nov. 2.