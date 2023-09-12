15-year-old charged after allegedly pulling out knife at Regina school
A 15-year-old teen is facing a criminal charge after allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight at a Regina school.
The incident happened on the 200 block of Argyle Street at around 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 11 according to news release from Regina police.
Several students were involved in a fight inside the front doors of the school which caused the on-site school resource officer to intervene.
As a school staff member was leading one of the students away – the boy pulled out a bladed weapon, police say.
The resource officer quickly gained control of the weapon and took the student into custody.
No one was hurt during the incident.
As a result, the 15-year-old who can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of possession of a weapon.
The accused will make his first court appearance in Regina youth court on Nov. 2.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
-
Private info of 300 people breached in municipal phishing attack in North BayThe names and other personal information of 300 customers was breached in a phishing attack in North Bay on Wednesday.