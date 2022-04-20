15-year-old charged after fleeing police several times in stolen pickup truck: N.B. RCMP

A 15-year-old youth is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police several times in Riverview, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck from a business on the corner of Archibald and Dufferin Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

A short time later, police located the pickup truck travelling on Coverdale Road. Police say they attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. According to RCMP, the truck was also driving in the wrong direction over a blind hill. Police did not pursue the driver.

"The pickup truck was later located on a dirt road and fled from police again, almost striking a marked police cruiser," wrote RCMP in a news release Wednesday. "A tire-deflation device was successfully deployed, and the truck came to a stop a short distance after."

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot but was arrested moments later.

The youth, from Riverside-Albert, N.B.,appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with:

assault with a weapon

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

resisting arrest

theft over $5,000

They were remanded into custody and scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

"A court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the youth, as well as any information that could potentially identify them," wrote RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.