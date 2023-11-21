15-year-old chases other teen with knife outside high school: Port Moody police
A teenager has been arrested after reportedly pulling a knife and chasing another youth with it outside a high school in Port Moody on Monday, police said.
The Port Moody Police Department said witnesses reported the incident unfolding around 3:30 p.m. at a bus stop in the 1300 block of David Avenue—which is right by Heritage Woods Secondary School.
There was a physical altercation between two teenagers, “which escalated to one of the youths chasing the other with a large knife through a busy crowd of students,” the police department wrote Tuesday.
The youth being chased fled to safety and nobody was injured during the incident, according to police.
Officers said they arrested a 15-year-old suspect Monday evening, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
“This incident was so brazen and occurred as hundreds of youth were leaving school for the day,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.
“We are aware there is a video circulating of this incident and we know there are many witnesses who have yet to speak with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
