15-year-old dirt bike rider critically injured in collision with vehicle in Huntsville

A 15-year-old riding a dirt bike was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a collision in Huntsville.

Provincial police say the teen and a passenger vehicle collided on Centre Street Sunday afternoon.

The youth suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Centre Street near Caroline Street was closed Sunday for several hours for the investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with police urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the OPP.