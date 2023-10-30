15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
According to the London Police Service, over the weekend members of the Guns and Gangs Section executed a search warrant at a residence located on Sandbar Street.
Police said the following items were seized:
- 459 grams of suspected cocaine
- Digital scale
- Packaging
- Cell phones
- Nearly $600 worth of recovered stolen merchandise
As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offence:
- One (1) count of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
In addition, the male suspect has also been charged with the following offences:
- One (1) count of theft under $5,000
- One (1) count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both are scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 8, 2023.
A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged by way of summons with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
