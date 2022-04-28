15-year-old girl dies in rollover on Hwy. 501

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 501 and Range Road 225 Thursday afternoon.

Raymond RCMP said and a second minor has been airlifted via STARS air ambulance to hospital in critical condition.

A third person in the vehicle was confirmed as a female youth. She was transported by ground ambulance to hospital.

The road was closed in the area but around 7 p.m., the scene was cleared. Traffic can now proceed.

This is a developing story...

