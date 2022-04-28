15-year-old girl dies in rollover on Hwy. 501
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 501 and Range Road 225 Thursday afternoon.
Raymond RCMP said and a second minor has been airlifted via STARS air ambulance to hospital in critical condition.
A third person in the vehicle was confirmed as a female youth. She was transported by ground ambulance to hospital.
The road was closed in the area but around 7 p.m., the scene was cleared. Traffic can now proceed.
This is a developing story...
Update: Hwy28 at Hwy642, near Morinville - MVC now clear. (7:04pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/q4P6DOA8hB— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 29, 2022
