15-year-old in hospital after being hit and pinned under SUV in east Toronto

A 15-year-old is in hospital after being hit struck by an SUV and pinned underneath it in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Huntingwood Drive just before 4:15 p.m.

Toronto police said a black vehicle was travelling south when it T-boned an eastbound white SUV.

The impact of the collision sent the SUV onto the front lawn of a nearby home, striking two pedestrians – a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Police said the 15-year-old got pinned under the SUV as a result. A neighbour with a jack ran out to help the teenager.

After being extricated, the 15-year-old was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other pedestrian and the two drivers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.