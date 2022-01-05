15-year-old reported missing, found safe
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Previously reported missing person, Alexis Harris, has been found and is safe, according to police.
The 15-year-old was first reported missing on Jan. 1.
Speaking with CTV News London on Thursday, Alexis' mother said “Alexis’ we love you and we miss you very much – just let us know you’re okay.”
