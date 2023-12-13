15-year-old student charged in connection with false bomb threat at Mississauga high school
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A teenage boy has been charged following an investigation into a bomb threat made to a high school in Mississauga last month.
Peel Regional Police said the school, which it did not name, received the threat on their telephone system on the morning of Nov. 30.
Officers responded and later determined that the threat was unfounded, police said.
On Wednesday, police announced that they arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was a student at the school, on Dec. 8 in connection with the incident.
He has been charged with one count of public mischief.
Police did not name the boy under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
