$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway


One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.

London fire crews were called to the scene on Woodman Avenue near Dundas Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The heat from the fire caused damage to the siding of the home.

An investigator has been called in to figure out the cause and circumstance of the blaze.

