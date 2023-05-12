150 years of service: Celebrating the London, Ont. Fire Department
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The London, Ont. Fire Department kicked off celebrations Friday, marking its 150th anniversary.
Local leaders were part of the event held at the department’s headquarters on Horton Street.
Professional firefighters began servicing London back in 1873.
Friday’s event featured archived photos and equipment, plus vintage trucks on display.
“24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, for 150 years. That’s an amazing number to think about, the time that’s spent protecting the citizens on London,” said Acting Fire Chief Richard Hayes.
Friday was just a kick-off event with more festivities planned, including June 10 at Earl Nichols Arena.
There will be food trucks, entertainment, and kids’ activities to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
