$150k in fentanyl and weapons seized, arrest made after raid of Edmonton homes
A 41-year-old man is facing 10 charges after Edmonton Police Service officers seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons from homes in Delton and Griesbach.
The Edmonton Police Service's Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Section started their investigation in May 2022, after they uncovered information about "drug dealing activities" during an unrelated arson probe.
On Monday, EDGE and tactical officers executed a search warrant and arrested Ronald Singh.
Police say they seized:
- 1,224 grams of fentanyl (approximate street value of $150,000)
- 120 grams of psilocybin (approximate street value of $750)
- 35 oxycodone pills (approximate street value of $700)
- Pump action shotgun
- More than 50 rounds of ammunition
- Several high-tech firearm sights
- A collapsible metal baton
- An electric taser
- Two pairs of brass knuckles
- Two sets of nunchakus
- Body armour
- A variety of drug paraphernalia
Singh has been charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and possessing body armour without a valid permit.