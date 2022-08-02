$150K in stolen property recovered: Grey Bruce OPP
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
More than $150,000 in stolen property was recovered by OPP following the execution of a search warrant in Bruce County last week.
According to a press release issued by Grey Bruce OPP Tuesday afternoon, last Friday members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Crimes Unit and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a property located in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
Police say that a search of the property yielded firearms, ammunition, stolen property and other offence-related property, all of which were seized by police.
The value of the property is more than $150,000.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more updates will be provided as they become available.
-
Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fallThere is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
-
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtuallyDoctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
-
RCMP execute search warrant in Halbrite, investigation ongoingWeyburn RCMP say a search warrant led to an increased police presence and a man being taken into custody in Halbrite on Tuesday.
-
Serious cycling injuries in Alberta spike during pandemic: Canadian Health Institute for Health InformationNew data from the Canadian Health Institute for Health Information (CHIHI) shows cycling injuries spiked in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Gausman delivers 1-hit gem as Jays beat Rays 3-1Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a nine-game trip with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
-
Concerns a 'vicious cycle' underway as private companies increasingly staffing B.C. hospitalsAs B.C.’s hospitals are faltering under the burden of staff resignations and illness, sources say private companies are quietly filling the gaps with growing numbers of well-compensated nurses – with an unclear price tag.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtailAs more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
-
George Pirie prepares to open Timmins constituency officeOntario's Minister of Mines, George Pirie said while he's been getting ready to open his constituency office in Timmins, he's already had meetings regarding progress on the Ring of Fire mining development.
-
Feeling the chill: Southwestern Ontario ice cream truck operator feeling effects of inflationIt’s been a hot summer that has been met with red-hot inflation, which is hitting ice cream truck operators across southwestern Ontario.