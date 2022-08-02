$150K in stolen property recovered: Grey Bruce OPP

More than $150,000 in stolen property was recovered by OPP following the execution of a search warrant in Bruce County last week.

According to a press release issued by Grey Bruce OPP Tuesday afternoon, last Friday members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Crimes Unit and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a property located in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police say that a search of the property yielded firearms, ammunition, stolen property and other offence-related property, all of which were seized by police.

The value of the property is more than $150,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more updates will be provided as they become available.