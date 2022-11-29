$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Feb. 24 and reported missing to police on March 4.

Halifax Regional Police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in the teen’s disappearance.

However, in an October news release, the force said it believed Marsman’s disappearance was suspicious and there were people who had information about the missing teen who had not spoken to investigators.

The province reiterated Tuesday that people may have information that could result in Marsman being found.

"We urge anyone with information about this missing teenager to reach out to the rewards program," said Brad Johns, the attorney general and minister of justice, in a news release. "Investigators are asking for the public's help on behalf of his family."

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian, about five-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He had a hoodie and jeans on the last time he was seen.

In March, Marsman’s mother, Theresa Gray, told CTV News that text messages to her son had gone unanswered and there had been no activity on his social-media accounts.

In May, friends, family and strangers gathered in Spryfield to search for Marsman. At the time, Gray told CTV News that’s where he had last been seen with his older cousin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the rewards for major unsolved crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.

People who give information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. The province says all calls will be recorded.

The province says there are now 111 active cases in the major unsolved crimes program, including Marsman’s. Five cash awards have been paid out since the program started in 2006.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-8477.