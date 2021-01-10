Along with 151 new cases, another five Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths are from Winnipeg.

Three of the deaths are related to Winnipeg senior-care facilities. A woman in her 70s linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home, a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre (Lodge 4 West) all died from the virus.

A woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital (4U4-7) and a woman in her 80s also died from COVID-19.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 738.

Along with the seven deaths, 151 cases of the virus were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 73 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, ten are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 44 are in the Northern health region, 10 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 14 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 26,316.

The province currently has 4,728 active cases, and 20,850 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.0 per cent.

There are 239 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 83 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Thirty-two active COVID-19 patients and four non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Saturday, 1,539 tests were performed, bringing the total to 438,951 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update, 876 people received their first dose and 301 people received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.