Saskatchewan reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths and 161 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 101 are in the Regina zone. Additional new cases are in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (seven), Northwest (seven), Saskatoon (16), Central West (one), Central East (four), Southwest (three), South Central (one) and Southeast (eight) zones. Six new cases are pending residence information.

One person who died was in their 30s from Regina; another was from the Far Northwest and was above the age of 80.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province confirmed 66 more cases variants of concern, bringing the total to 136. The new variant cases are in the Saskatoon (one), Central East (one), Regina (61), South Central (one) and Southeast (two) zones.

The Regina zone accounts for 122 – or 90 per cent – of the confirmed variant cases reported in Saskatchewan.

Last week, the government announced it was expanding capacity for places of worship to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people effective March 19.

Today, the government said capacity restrictions of 30 people will remain in place for Regina and its surrounding communities until April 5.

Surrounding communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

VACCINES

There were 4,245 doses of vaccine administered on Monday.

The shots were in the Far Northwest (11), Far Northeast (111), Northwest (734), North Central (177), Saskatoon (484), Central East (108), Regina (2,055), Southwest (188) South Central (218) and Southeast (159) zones.

As of March 16, 50 per cent of Saskatchewan residents above the age of 80 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine